agix

SingularityNETAGIX

Live SingularityNET price updates and the latest SingularityNET news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.396

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.38

24h high

$0.41

VS
USD
BTC

The live SingularityNET price today is $0.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.09K. The table above accurately updates our AGIX price in real time. The price of AGIX is down -0.27% since last hour, up 2.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $183.17M. AGIX has a circulating supply of 306.15M coins and a max supply of 462.40M AGIX.

SingularityNET Stats

What is the market cap of SingularityNET?

The current market cap of SingularityNET is $121.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SingularityNET?

Currently, 141.60K of AGIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $56.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.86%.

What is the current price of SingularityNET?

The price of 1 SingularityNET currently costs $0.40.

How many SingularityNET are there?

The current circulating supply of SingularityNET is 306.15M. This is the total amount of AGIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SingularityNET?

SingularityNET (AGIX) currently ranks 432 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 121.27M

2.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#432

24H Volume

$ 56.09K

Circulating Supply

310,000,000

latest SingularityNET news