$0.00724

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.008

VS
USD
BTC

The live ai9000 price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $136.48K. The table above accurately updates our AI9000 price in real time. The price of AI9000 is down -5.72% since last hour, up 9.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.24M. AI9000 has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B AI9000.

ai9000 Stats

What is the market cap of ai9000?

The current market cap of ai9000 is $7.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ai9000?

Currently, 18.86M of AI9000 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $136.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.58%.

What is the current price of ai9000?

The price of 1 ai9000 currently costs $0.007.

How many ai9000 are there?

The current circulating supply of ai9000 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of AI9000 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ai9000?

ai9000 (AI9000) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.39M

9.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 136.48K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

