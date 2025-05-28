AmpAMP
The live Amp price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.91M. The table above accurately updates our AMP price in real time. The price of AMP is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $452.86M. AMP has a circulating supply of 84.23B coins and a max supply of 99.67B AMP.
What is Amp?
Amp Stats
What is the market cap of Amp?
The current market cap of Amp is $382.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Amp?
Currently, 2.40B of AMP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.91M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.65%.
What is the current price of Amp?
The price of 1 Amp currently costs $0.005.
How many Amp are there?
The current circulating supply of Amp is 84.23B. This is the total amount of AMP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Amp?
Amp (AMP) currently ranks 205 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
