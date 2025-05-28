arxiv

$0.011

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

The live arXiv price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.10M. The table above accurately updates our ARXIV price in real time. The price of ARXIV is up 11.72% since last hour, up 24.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.01M. ARXIV has a circulating supply of 999.92M coins and a max supply of 999.92M ARXIV.

arXiv Stats

What is the market cap of arXiv?

The current market cap of arXiv is $11.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of arXiv?

Currently, 190.98M of ARXIV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.35%.

What is the current price of arXiv?

The price of 1 arXiv currently costs $0.01.

How many arXiv are there?

The current circulating supply of arXiv is 999.92M. This is the total amount of ARXIV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of arXiv?

arXiv (ARXIV) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.45M

24.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 2.10M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

