$0.00474

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.006

The live BABA price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107.59K. The table above accurately updates our BABA price in real time. The price of BABA is down -7.91% since last hour, down -7.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.74M. BABA has a circulating supply of 999.91M coins and a max supply of 999.91M BABA.

BABA Stats

What is the market cap of BABA?

The current market cap of BABA is $5.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BABA?

Currently, 22.70M of BABA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $107.59K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.31%.

What is the current price of BABA?

The price of 1 BABA currently costs $0.005.

How many BABA are there?

The current circulating supply of BABA is 999.91M. This is the total amount of BABA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BABA?

BABA (BABA) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.17M

-7.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 107.59K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

