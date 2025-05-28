Band Protocol is a decentralized cross-chain data oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. The protocol runs on BandChain, an independent Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain built using the Cosmos SDK. BandChain is custom-built for oracle computations including settlement, data sourcing, and aggregation. Validators stake the network's native token, BAND, the secure the network and earn a portion of the fees generated by the protocol.