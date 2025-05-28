bob

BOBBOB

Live BOB price updates and the latest BOB news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live BOB price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our BOB price in real time. The price of BOB is up 0.05% since last hour, up 0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . BOB has a circulating supply of 5.01M coins and a max supply of BOB.

BOB Stats

What is the market cap of BOB?

The current market cap of BOB is $5.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BOB?

Currently, of BOB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.24%.

What is the current price of BOB?

The price of 1 BOB currently costs $1.00.

How many BOB are there?

The current circulating supply of BOB is 5.01M. This is the total amount of BOB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BOB?

BOB (BOB) currently ranks 1145 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.01M

0.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1145

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

5,000,000

latest BOB news