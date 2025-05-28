botto

The live Botto price today is $0.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $116.14K. The table above accurately updates our BOTTO price in real time. The price of BOTTO is down -0.19% since last hour, up 2.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $27.38M. BOTTO has a circulating supply of 43.07M coins and a max supply of 97.55M BOTTO.

Botto Stats

What is the market cap of Botto?

The current market cap of Botto is $12.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Botto?

Currently, 413.79K of BOTTO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $116.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.29%.

What is the current price of Botto?

The price of 1 Botto currently costs $0.28.

How many Botto are there?

The current circulating supply of Botto is 43.07M. This is the total amount of BOTTO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Botto?

Botto (BOTTO) currently ranks 1487 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.08M

2.29 %

Market Cap Rank

#1487

24H Volume

$ 116.14K

Circulating Supply

43,000,000

