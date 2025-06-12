brainlet

$0.0111

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Brainlet price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.94M. The table above accurately updates our BRAINLET price in real time. The price of BRAINLET is down -6.69% since last hour, up 203.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.07M. BRAINLET has a circulating supply of 999.82M coins and a max supply of 999.82M BRAINLET.

Brainlet Stats

What is the market cap of Brainlet?

The current market cap of Brainlet is $10.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Brainlet?

Currently, 627.10M of BRAINLET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 203.78%.

What is the current price of Brainlet?

The price of 1 Brainlet currently costs $0.01.

How many Brainlet are there?

The current circulating supply of Brainlet is 999.82M. This is the total amount of BRAINLET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Brainlet?

Brainlet (BRAINLET) currently ranks 1473 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.94M

203.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#1473

24H Volume

$ 6.94M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

