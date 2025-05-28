bsx

The live BSX price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $450.49K. The table above accurately updates our BSX price in real time. The price of BSX is down -17.78% since last hour, down -9.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.81M. BSX has a circulating supply of 189.47M coins and a max supply of 1.00B BSX.

BSX Stats

What is the market cap of BSX?

The current market cap of BSX is $7.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BSX?

Currently, 11.61M of BSX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $450.49K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.73%.

What is the current price of BSX?

The price of 1 BSX currently costs $0.04.

How many BSX are there?

The current circulating supply of BSX is 189.47M. This is the total amount of BSX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BSX?

BSX (BSX) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.52M

-9.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#1726

24H Volume

$ 450.49K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

