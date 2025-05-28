cat

Cat TokenCAT

Live Cat Token price updates and the latest Cat Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cat Token price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.33. The table above accurately updates our CAT price in real time. The price of CAT is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . CAT has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of CAT.

Cat Token Stats

What is the market cap of Cat Token?

The current market cap of Cat Token is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cat Token?

Currently, of CAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.33 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Cat Token?

The price of 1 Cat Token currently costs $0.

How many Cat Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Cat Token is . This is the total amount of CAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cat Token?

Cat Token (CAT) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$ 52.33

Circulating Supply

0

latest Cat Token news