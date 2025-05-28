cheems

$0.00000159

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000002

24h high

$0.000002

The live Cheems Token price today is $0.000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.98M. The table above accurately updates our CHEEMS price in real time. The price of CHEEMS is down -0.79% since last hour, up 1.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $323.84M. CHEEMS has a circulating supply of 203.67T coins and a max supply of 203.67T CHEEMS.

Cheems Token Stats

What is the market cap of Cheems Token?

The current market cap of Cheems Token is $324.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cheems Token?

Currently, 3.14T of CHEEMS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.58%.

What is the current price of Cheems Token?

The price of 1 Cheems Token currently costs $0.000002.

How many Cheems Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Cheems Token is 203.67T. This is the total amount of CHEEMS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cheems Token?

Cheems Token (CHEEMS) currently ranks 234 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 324.16M

1.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#234

24H Volume

$ 4.98M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000,000,000

