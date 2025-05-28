cloud

CloudCLOUD

Live Cloud price updates and the latest Cloud news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0901

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.10

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cloud price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.36M. The table above accurately updates our CLOUD price in real time. The price of CLOUD is up 0.02% since last hour, down -6.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $90.13M. CLOUD has a circulating supply of 180.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B CLOUD.

Cloud Stats

What is the market cap of Cloud?

The current market cap of Cloud is $16.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cloud?

Currently, 37.31M of CLOUD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.75%.

What is the current price of Cloud?

The price of 1 Cloud currently costs $0.09.

How many Cloud are there?

The current circulating supply of Cloud is 180.00M. This is the total amount of CLOUD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cloud?

Cloud (CLOUD) currently ranks 1312 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.22M

-6.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1312

24H Volume

$ 3.36M

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

latest Cloud news