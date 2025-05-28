crvusd

crvUSDCRVUSD

Live crvUSD price updates and the latest crvUSD news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live crvUSD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.02M. The table above accurately updates our CRVUSD price in real time. The price of CRVUSD is down -0.02% since last hour, down -0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $168.69M. CRVUSD has a circulating supply of 168.74M coins and a max supply of 168.74M CRVUSD.

crvUSD Stats

What is the market cap of crvUSD?

The current market cap of crvUSD is $168.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of crvUSD?

Currently, 11.02M of CRVUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of crvUSD?

The price of 1 crvUSD currently costs $1.00.

How many crvUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of crvUSD is 168.74M. This is the total amount of CRVUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of crvUSD?

crvUSD (CRVUSD) currently ranks 355 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 168.69M

-0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#355

24H Volume

$ 11.02M

Circulating Supply

170,000,000

latest crvUSD news