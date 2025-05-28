cuminu

$0.000576

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0006

24h high

$0.0007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Cuminu price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $105.44K. The table above accurately updates our CUMINU price in real time. The price of CUMINU is down -6.91% since last hour, down -10.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.61M. CUMINU has a circulating supply of 9.74B coins and a max supply of 9.74B CUMINU.

Cuminu Stats

What is the market cap of Cuminu?

The current market cap of Cuminu is $5.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cuminu?

Currently, 183.21M of CUMINU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $105.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.32%.

What is the current price of Cuminu?

The price of 1 Cuminu currently costs $0.0006.

How many Cuminu are there?

The current circulating supply of Cuminu is 9.74B. This is the total amount of CUMINU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cuminu?

Cuminu (CUMINU) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.92M

-10.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 105.44K

Circulating Supply

9,700,000,000

