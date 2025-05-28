curtis

price

$0.003

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.02

The live Curtis price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $616.31K. The table above accurately updates our CURTIS price in real time. The price of CURTIS is up 5.77% since last hour, down -5.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.00M. CURTIS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B CURTIS.

Curtis Stats

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.68M

-5.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1377

24H Volume

$ 616.31K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

