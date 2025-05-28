cyber

The live CyberConnect price today is $6.93 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.56M. The table above accurately updates our CYBER price in real time. The price of CYBER is down -0.45% since last hour, down -8.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $693.00M. CYBER has a circulating supply of 11.04M coins and a max supply of 100.00M CYBER.

What is the market cap of CyberConnect?

The current market cap of CyberConnect is $76.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of CyberConnect?

Currently, 7.30M of CYBER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.56M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.89%.

What is the current price of CyberConnect?

The price of 1 CyberConnect currently costs $6.93.

How many CyberConnect are there?

The current circulating supply of CyberConnect is 11.04M. This is the total amount of CYBER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of CyberConnect?

CyberConnect (CYBER) currently ranks 364 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 76.73M

-8.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#364

24H Volume

$ 50.56M

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

