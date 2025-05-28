dasia

$0.0629

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live DASIA price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $197.44K. The table above accurately updates our DASIA price in real time. The price of DASIA is up 0.15% since last hour, up 0.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $188.64M. DASIA has a circulating supply of 98.03M coins and a max supply of 3.00B DASIA.

DASIA Stats

What is the market cap of DASIA?

The current market cap of DASIA is $6.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DASIA?

Currently, 3.14M of DASIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $197.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.47%.

What is the current price of DASIA?

The price of 1 DASIA currently costs $0.06.

How many DASIA are there?

The current circulating supply of DASIA is 98.03M. This is the total amount of DASIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DASIA?

DASIA (DASIA) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.16M

0.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 197.44K

Circulating Supply

98,000,000

