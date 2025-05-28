dent

$0.000855

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0008

24h high

$0.0009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Dent price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.07M. The table above accurately updates our DENT price in real time. The price of DENT is up 0.77% since last hour, up 2.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $85.55M. DENT has a circulating supply of 95.65B coins and a max supply of 100.00B DENT.

Dent Stats

What is the market cap of Dent?

The current market cap of Dent is $81.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dent?

Currently, 5.93B of DENT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.53%.

What is the current price of Dent?

The price of 1 Dent currently costs $0.0009.

How many Dent are there?

The current circulating supply of Dent is 95.65B. This is the total amount of DENT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dent?

Dent (DENT) currently ranks 569 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 81.86M

2.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#569

24H Volume

$ 5.07M

Circulating Supply

96,000,000,000

