The live DeXe price today is $12.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.79M. The table above accurately updates our DEXE price in real time. The price of DEXE is down -0.47% since last hour, down -0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.20B. DEXE has a circulating supply of 57.10M coins and a max supply of 96.50M DEXE.

The current market cap of DeXe is $712.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

Currently, 705.75K of DEXE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.79M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.07%.

The price of 1 DeXe currently costs $12.46.

The current circulating supply of DeXe is 57.10M. This is the total amount of DEXE that is available.

DeXe (DEXE) currently ranks 132 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

