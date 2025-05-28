eurc

The live EURC price today is $1.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $41.14M. The table above accurately updates our EURC price in real time. The price of EURC is up 0.09% since last hour, down -0.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $212.50M. EURC has a circulating supply of 188.05M coins and a max supply of 188.05M EURC.

What is the market cap of EURC?

The current market cap of EURC is $212.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EURC?

Currently, 36.41M of EURC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $41.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.53%.

What is the current price of EURC?

The price of 1 EURC currently costs $1.13.

How many EURC are there?

The current circulating supply of EURC is 188.05M. This is the total amount of EURC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EURC?

EURC (EURC) currently ranks 306 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 212.09M

-0.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#306

24H Volume

$ 41.14M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

