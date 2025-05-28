ExpEXP
$0.00569
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.006
The live Exp price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.68M. The table above accurately updates our EXP price in real time. The price of EXP is % since last hour, up 11.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.29K. EXP has a circulating supply of 18.81M coins and a max supply of 401.48K EXP.
Exp Stats
What is the market cap of Exp?
The current market cap of Exp is $107.08K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Exp?
Currently, 295.91M of EXP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.58%.
What is the current price of Exp?
The price of 1 Exp currently costs $0.006.
How many Exp are there?
The current circulating supply of Exp is 18.81M. This is the total amount of EXP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Exp?
Exp (EXP) currently ranks 690 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 107.08K
11.58 %
#690
$ 1.68M
19,000,000
