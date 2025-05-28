fartcoin

$1.3

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.24

24h high

$1.38

VS
USD
BTC

The live Fartcoin price today is $1.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $168.48M. The table above accurately updates our FARTCOIN price in real time. The price of FARTCOIN is down -0.53% since last hour, down -4.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.30B. FARTCOIN has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M FARTCOIN.

Fartcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Fartcoin?

The current market cap of Fartcoin is $1.30B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fartcoin?

Currently, 129.60M of FARTCOIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $168.48M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.58%.

What is the current price of Fartcoin?

The price of 1 Fartcoin currently costs $1.30.

How many Fartcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Fartcoin is 999.99M. This is the total amount of FARTCOIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fartcoin?

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) currently ranks 85 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.30B

-4.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#85

24H Volume

$ 168.48M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

