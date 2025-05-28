flame

$0.354

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.35

24h high

$0.44

VS
USD
BTC

The live Flame price today is $0.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $498.76K. The table above accurately updates our FLAME price in real time. The price of FLAME is up 1.50% since last hour, down -10.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $353.97M. FLAME has a circulating supply of 10.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FLAME.

Flame Stats

What is the market cap of Flame?

The current market cap of Flame is $3.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flame?

Currently, 1.41M of FLAME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $498.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.98%.

What is the current price of Flame?

The price of 1 Flame currently costs $0.35.

How many Flame are there?

The current circulating supply of Flame is 10.00M. This is the total amount of FLAME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Flame?

Flame (FLAME) currently ranks 1684 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.54M

-10.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1684

24H Volume

$ 498.76K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

