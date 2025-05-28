fluid

Live Fluid price updates and the latest Fluid news.

price

$4.42

$0

(0%)

24h low

$4.34

24h high

$4.53

VS
USD
BTC

The live Fluid price today is $4.42 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.02M. The table above accurately updates our FLUID price in real time. The price of FLUID is down -0.13% since last hour, down -1.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $442.00M. FLUID has a circulating supply of 39.44M coins and a max supply of 100.00M FLUID.

Fluid Stats

What is the market cap of Fluid?

The current market cap of Fluid is $174.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fluid?

Currently, 909.09K of FLUID were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.80%.

What is the current price of Fluid?

The price of 1 Fluid currently costs $4.42.

How many Fluid are there?

The current circulating supply of Fluid is 39.44M. This is the total amount of FLUID that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fluid?

Fluid (FLUID) currently ranks 345 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 174.15M

-1.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#345

24H Volume

$ 4.02M

Circulating Supply

39,000,000

