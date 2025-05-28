flux

Live Flux price updates and the latest Flux news.

price

$0.264

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.26

24h high

$0.27

VS
USD
BTC

The live Flux price today is $0.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.30M. The table above accurately updates our FLUX price in real time. The price of FLUX is down -0.38% since last hour, down -1.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $101.78M. FLUX has a circulating supply of 385.11M coins and a max supply of 385.23M FLUX.

Flux Stats

What is the market cap of Flux?

The current market cap of Flux is $101.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flux?

Currently, 31.43M of FLUX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.30M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.16%.

What is the current price of Flux?

The price of 1 Flux currently costs $0.26.

How many Flux are there?

The current circulating supply of Flux is 385.11M. This is the total amount of FLUX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Flux?

Flux (FLUX) currently ranks 490 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 101.62M

-1.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#490

24H Volume

$ 8.30M

Circulating Supply

390,000,000

