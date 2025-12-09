$0.03763
$0.03520673
24h range
$0.04025714
The live price of Fogo today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $127.98M. The live market cap is $141.76M. Fogo has a circulating supply of 3.765B coins and a max supply of 9.939B. The fully diluted valuation is $373.98M.
What is the market cap of Fogo?
The current market cap of Fogo is $141.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fogo?
Currently 3.4B of Fogo were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $127.98M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 4.02%.
What is the current price of Fogo?
The price of 1 Fogo currently costs $0.04.
How many Fogo are there?
The current circulating supply of Fogo is 3.77B. This is the total amount of Fogo that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fogo?
Fogo currently ranks 281 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
