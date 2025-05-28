forky

$0.0098

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Forky price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $151.41K. The table above accurately updates our FORKY price in real time. The price of FORKY is down -5.82% since last hour, up 52.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.80M. FORKY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B FORKY.

Forky Stats

What is the market cap of Forky?

The current market cap of Forky is $10.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Forky?

Currently, 15.45M of FORKY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $151.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 52.70%.

What is the current price of Forky?

The price of 1 Forky currently costs $0.01.

How many Forky are there?

The current circulating supply of Forky is 1.00B. This is the total amount of FORKY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Forky?

Forky (FORKY) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.32M

52.70 %

Market Cap Rank

#1727

24H Volume

$ 151.41K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

