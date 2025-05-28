gas

GasGAS

Live Gas price updates and the latest Gas news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$3.26

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.20

24h high

$3.30

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gas price today is $3.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.44M. The table above accurately updates our GAS price in real time. The price of GAS is up 0.49% since last hour, down -0.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $212.21M. GAS has a circulating supply of 65.09M coins and a max supply of 65.09M GAS.

Gas Stats

What is the market cap of Gas?

The current market cap of Gas is $211.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gas?

Currently, 1.98M of GAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.44M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.63%.

What is the current price of Gas?

The price of 1 Gas currently costs $3.26.

How many Gas are there?

The current circulating supply of Gas is 65.09M. This is the total amount of GAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gas?

Gas (GAS) currently ranks 307 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 211.93M

-0.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#307

24H Volume

$ 6.44M

Circulating Supply

65,000,000

latest Gas news