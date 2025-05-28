GlorpGLORP
Live Glorp price updates and the latest Glorp news.
price
$0.00857
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.009
The live Glorp price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $967.44K. The table above accurately updates our GLORP price in real time. The price of GLORP is down -4.44% since last hour, up 41.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.53M. GLORP has a circulating supply of 994.77M coins and a max supply of 994.77M GLORP.
Glorp Stats
What is the market cap of Glorp?
The current market cap of Glorp is $8.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Glorp?
Currently, 112.86M of GLORP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $967.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 41.59%.
What is the current price of Glorp?
The price of 1 Glorp currently costs $0.009.
How many Glorp are there?
The current circulating supply of Glorp is 994.77M. This is the total amount of GLORP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Glorp?
Glorp (GLORP) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
