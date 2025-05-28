gm

GhostMarketGM

Live GhostMarket price updates and the latest GhostMarket news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.012

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live GhostMarket price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.10. The table above accurately updates our GM price in real time. The price of GM is down -0.10% since last hour, down -0.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.20M. GM has a circulating supply of 269.19M coins and a max supply of 100.00M GM.

GhostMarket Stats

What is the market cap of GhostMarket?

The current market cap of GhostMarket is $3.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GhostMarket?

Currently, 843.22 of GM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.10 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.10%.

What is the current price of GhostMarket?

The price of 1 GhostMarket currently costs $0.01.

How many GhostMarket are there?

The current circulating supply of GhostMarket is 269.19M. This is the total amount of GM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GhostMarket?

GhostMarket (GM) currently ranks 1670 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.27M

-0.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1670

24H Volume

$ 10.10

Circulating Supply

270,000,000

latest GhostMarket news