$0.0578

The live GMT price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.14M. The table above accurately updates our GMT price in real time. The price of GMT is down -0.42% since last hour, up 0.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $295.60M. GMT has a circulating supply of 2.88B coins and a max supply of 5.12B GMT.

What is the market cap of GMT?

The current market cap of GMT is $166.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GMT?

Currently, 417.79M of GMT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.04%.

What is the current price of GMT?

The price of 1 GMT currently costs $0.06.

How many GMT are there?

The current circulating supply of GMT is 2.88B. This is the total amount of GMT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GMT?

GMT (GMT) currently ranks 358 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 166.29M

0.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#358

24H Volume

$ 24.14M

Circulating Supply

2,900,000,000

