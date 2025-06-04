GrokGROK
$0.00287
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.003
The live Grok price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.68M. The table above accurately updates our GROK price in real time. The price of GROK is down -1.29% since last hour, down -3.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.94M. GROK has a circulating supply of 6.32B coins and a max supply of 6.60B GROK.
Grok Stats
What is the market cap of Grok?
The current market cap of Grok is $18.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Grok?
Currently, 2.33B of GROK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.10%.
What is the current price of Grok?
The price of 1 Grok currently costs $0.003.
How many Grok are there?
The current circulating supply of Grok is 6.32B. This is the total amount of GROK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Grok?
Grok (GROK) currently ranks 1216 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 18.14M
-3.10 %
#1216
$ 6.68M
6,300,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
