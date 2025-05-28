hold

HoldstationHOLD

Live Holdstation price updates and the latest Holdstation news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.12

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.10

24h high

$1.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Holdstation price today is $1.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $199.69K. The table above accurately updates our HOLD price in real time. The price of HOLD is down -0.53% since last hour, down -1.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.60M. HOLD has a circulating supply of 7.90M coins and a max supply of 30.00M HOLD.

Holdstation Stats

What is the market cap of Holdstation?

The current market cap of Holdstation is $8.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Holdstation?

Currently, 178.29K of HOLD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $199.69K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.02%.

What is the current price of Holdstation?

The price of 1 Holdstation currently costs $1.12.

How many Holdstation are there?

The current circulating supply of Holdstation is 7.90M. This is the total amount of HOLD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Holdstation?

Holdstation (HOLD) currently ranks 1684 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.84M

-1.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1684

24H Volume

$ 199.69K

Circulating Supply

7,900,000

latest Holdstation news