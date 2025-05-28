incept

The live Incept price today is $567.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $12.53M. The table above accurately updates our INCEPT price in real time. The price of INCEPT is up 13.84% since last hour, down -36.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.67M. INCEPT has a circulating supply of 10.00K coins and a max supply of 10.00K INCEPT.

Incept Stats

What is the market cap of Incept?

The current market cap of Incept is $5.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Incept?

Currently, 22.08K of INCEPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $12.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -36.41%.

What is the current price of Incept?

The price of 1 Incept currently costs $567.45.

How many Incept are there?

The current circulating supply of Incept is 10.00K. This is the total amount of INCEPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Incept?

Incept (INCEPT) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.95M

-36.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 12.53M

Circulating Supply

10,000

