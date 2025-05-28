kaia

KaiaKAIA

Live Kaia price updates and the latest Kaia news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.115

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.12

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kaia price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.23M. The table above accurately updates our KAIA price in real time. The price of KAIA is up 0.59% since last hour, up 0.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $674.40M. KAIA has a circulating supply of 5.86B coins and a max supply of 5.86B KAIA.

Kaia Stats

What is the market cap of Kaia?

The current market cap of Kaia is $674.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kaia?

Currently, 80.13M of KAIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.86%.

What is the current price of Kaia?

The price of 1 Kaia currently costs $0.12.

How many Kaia are there?

The current circulating supply of Kaia is 5.86B. This is the total amount of KAIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kaia?

Kaia (KAIA) currently ranks 138 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 674.65M

0.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#138

24H Volume

$ 9.23M

Circulating Supply

5,900,000,000

latest Kaia news