The live Kwenta price today is $9.61 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.08K. The table above accurately updates our KWENTA price in real time. The price of KWENTA is up 1.58% since last hour, up 2.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.67M. KWENTA has a circulating supply of 532.38K coins and a max supply of 797.71K KWENTA.

Kwenta Stats

What is the market cap of Kwenta?

The current market cap of Kwenta is $23.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kwenta?

Currently, 320.11 of KWENTA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.07%.

What is the current price of Kwenta?

The price of 1 Kwenta currently costs $9.61.

How many Kwenta are there?

The current circulating supply of Kwenta is 532.38K. This is the total amount of KWENTA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kwenta?

Kwenta (KWENTA) currently ranks 1046 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.82M

2.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1046

24H Volume

$ 3.08K

Circulating Supply

530,000

