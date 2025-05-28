libra

0L NetworkLIBRA

Live 0L Network price updates and the latest 0L Network news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000457

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0004

24h high

$0.0008

VS
USD
BTC

The live 0L Network price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.58K. The table above accurately updates our LIBRA price in real time. The price of LIBRA is down -0.12% since last hour, up 2.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.41M. LIBRA has a circulating supply of 7.47B coins and a max supply of 94.92B LIBRA.

0L Network Stats

What is the market cap of 0L Network?

The current market cap of 0L Network is $5.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of 0L Network?

Currently, 3.45M of LIBRA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.06%.

What is the current price of 0L Network?

The price of 1 0L Network currently costs $0.0005.

How many 0L Network are there?

The current circulating supply of 0L Network is 7.47B. This is the total amount of LIBRA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of 0L Network?

0L Network (LIBRA) currently ranks 1617 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.28M

2.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#1617

24H Volume

$ 1.58K

Circulating Supply

7,500,000,000

latest 0L Network news