$0.227

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.23

The live MetFi price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $589.83K. The table above accurately updates our METFI price in real time. The price of METFI is down -1.24% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $109.06M. METFI has a circulating supply of 242.47M coins and a max supply of 481.26M METFI.

What is the market cap of MetFi?

The current market cap of MetFi is $55.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MetFi?

Currently, 2.60M of METFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $589.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.06%.

What is the current price of MetFi?

The price of 1 MetFi currently costs $0.23.

How many MetFi are there?

The current circulating supply of MetFi is 242.47M. This is the total amount of METFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MetFi?

MetFi (METFI) currently ranks 701 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 55.29M

-0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#701

24H Volume

$ 589.83K

Circulating Supply

240,000,000

