minima

MinimaMINIMA

Live Minima price updates and the latest Minima news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0342

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Minima price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94.01K. The table above accurately updates our MINIMA price in real time. The price of MINIMA is up 0.69% since last hour, down -5.53% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.25M. MINIMA has a circulating supply of 465.17M coins and a max supply of 999.99M MINIMA.

Minima Stats

What is the market cap of Minima?

The current market cap of Minima is $15.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Minima?

Currently, 2.75M of MINIMA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $94.01K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.53%.

What is the current price of Minima?

The price of 1 Minima currently costs $0.03.

How many Minima are there?

The current circulating supply of Minima is 465.17M. This is the total amount of MINIMA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Minima?

Minima (MINIMA) currently ranks 1318 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.93M

-5.53 %

Market Cap Rank

#1318

24H Volume

$ 94.01K

Circulating Supply

470,000,000

latest Minima news