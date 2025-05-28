minu

Muu InuMINU

Live Muu Inu price updates and the latest Muu Inu news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live Muu Inu price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our MINU price in real time. The price of MINU is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . MINU has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of MINU.

Muu Inu Stats

What is the market cap of Muu Inu?

The current market cap of Muu Inu is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Muu Inu?

Currently, of MINU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Muu Inu?

The price of 1 Muu Inu currently costs $0.

How many Muu Inu are there?

The current circulating supply of Muu Inu is . This is the total amount of MINU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Muu Inu?

Muu Inu (MINU) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

0

latest Muu Inu news