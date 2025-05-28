mmx

MMXMMX

Live MMX price updates and the latest MMX news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.205

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.21

VS
USD
BTC

The live MMX price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.23K. The table above accurately updates our MMX price in real time. The price of MMX is down -1.24% since last hour, down -1.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $102.45M. MMX has a circulating supply of 160.33M coins and a max supply of 499.90M MMX.

MMX Stats

What is the market cap of MMX?

The current market cap of MMX is $32.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MMX?

Currently, 259.72K of MMX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.24%.

What is the current price of MMX?

The price of 1 MMX currently costs $0.20.

How many MMX are there?

The current circulating supply of MMX is 160.33M. This is the total amount of MMX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MMX?

MMX (MMX) currently ranks 927 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.86M

-1.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#927

24H Volume

$ 53.23K

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

latest MMX news