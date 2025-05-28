moby

$0.0225

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

The live Moby AI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.92M. The table above accurately updates our MOBY price in real time. The price of MOBY is down -1.12% since last hour, up 15.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $22.46M. MOBY has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M MOBY.

Moby AI Stats

What is the market cap of Moby AI?

The current market cap of Moby AI is $22.50M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Moby AI?

Currently, 85.44M of MOBY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.47%.

What is the current price of Moby AI?

The price of 1 Moby AI currently costs $0.02.

How many Moby AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Moby AI is 999.97M. This is the total amount of MOBY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Moby AI?

Moby AI (MOBY) currently ranks 1145 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.50M

15.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1145

24H Volume

$ 1.92M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

