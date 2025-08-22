MOEMOE
Live MOE price updates and the latest MOE news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0674
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.07
24h high
$0.07
The live MOE price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.53K. The table above accurately updates our MOE price in real time. The price of MOE is down -2.26% since last hour, down -0.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $24.51M. MOE has a circulating supply of 114.63M coins and a max supply of 363.68M MOE.
MOE Stats
What is the market cap of MOE?
The current market cap of MOE is $7.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MOE?
Currently, 334.30K of MOE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $22.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.32%.
What is the current price of MOE?
The price of 1 MOE currently costs $0.07.
How many MOE are there?
The current circulating supply of MOE is 114.63M. This is the total amount of MOE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MOE?
MOE (MOE) currently ranks 1748 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.86M
-0.32 %
#1748
$ 22.53K
110,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Union’s technical design brings measured improvements to crosschain interoperability. By combining a consensus-verified hub with novel constructs like state lenses and ZK proofs for client updates, Union achieves an interoperability protocol that is highly performant, trust-minimized, and scalable.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Credit sits at the core of DeFi’s capital stack, with money markets approaching $50B in outstanding loans. This report describes the competitive dynamics of the lending landscape, analyzing the top eight money markets (Aave, Morpho, SparkLend, Kamino, Fluid, Euler, Maple, Compound) by several metrics, including deposit composition, outstanding loans, stablecoin borrowing rates, chain dominance, net interest margin, and overall revenue.