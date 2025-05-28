mon

$0.0251

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live MON price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.28M. The table above accurately updates our MON price in real time. The price of MON is down -1.54% since last hour, down -3.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.05M. MON has a circulating supply of 412.79M coins and a max supply of 999.52M MON.

MON Stats

What is the market cap of MON?

The current market cap of MON is $10.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MON?

Currently, 90.94M of MON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.72%.

What is the current price of MON?

The price of 1 MON currently costs $0.03.

How many MON are there?

The current circulating supply of MON is 412.79M. This is the total amount of MON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MON?

MON (MON) currently ranks 1585 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.34M

-3.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1585

24H Volume

$ 2.28M

Circulating Supply

410,000,000

