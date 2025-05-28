monkeys

$0.00894

The live monKEYS price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $284.58K. The table above accurately updates our MONKEYS price in real time. The price of MONKEYS is up 0.58% since last hour, up 20.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $643.59M. MONKEYS has a circulating supply of 72.00B coins and a max supply of 72.00B MONKEYS.

monKEYS Stats

What is the market cap of monKEYS?

The current market cap of monKEYS is $643.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of monKEYS?

Currently, 31.84M of MONKEYS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $284.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.28%.

What is the current price of monKEYS?

The price of 1 monKEYS currently costs $0.009.

How many monKEYS are there?

The current circulating supply of monKEYS is 72.00B. This is the total amount of MONKEYS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of monKEYS?

monKEYS (MONKEYS) currently ranks 113 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 643.73M

20.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#113

24H Volume

$ 284.58K

Circulating Supply

72,000,000,000

