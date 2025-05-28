monKEYSMONKEYS
Live monKEYS price updates and the latest monKEYS news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00894
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live monKEYS price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $284.58K. The table above accurately updates our MONKEYS price in real time. The price of MONKEYS is up 0.58% since last hour, up 20.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $643.59M. MONKEYS has a circulating supply of 72.00B coins and a max supply of 72.00B MONKEYS.
monKEYS Stats
What is the market cap of monKEYS?
The current market cap of monKEYS is $643.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of monKEYS?
Currently, 31.84M of MONKEYS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $284.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.28%.
What is the current price of monKEYS?
The price of 1 monKEYS currently costs $0.009.
How many monKEYS are there?
The current circulating supply of monKEYS is 72.00B. This is the total amount of MONKEYS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of monKEYS?
monKEYS (MONKEYS) currently ranks 113 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 643.73M
20.28 %
#113
$ 284.58K
72,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/