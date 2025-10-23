mut

Live MUT price updates and the latest MUT news.

price

$0.0107

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

The live MUT price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $112.24K. The table above accurately updates our MUT price in real time. The price of MUT is down -13.36% since last hour, down -34.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.68M. MUT has a circulating supply of 999.75M coins and a max supply of 999.75M MUT.

MUT Stats

What is the market cap of MUT?

The current market cap of MUT is $11.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MUT?

Currently, 10.51M of MUT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $112.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -34.95%.

What is the current price of MUT?

The price of 1 MUT currently costs $0.01.

How many MUT are there?

The current circulating supply of MUT is 999.75M. This is the total amount of MUT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MUT?

MUT (MUT) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.03M

-34.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 112.24K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

