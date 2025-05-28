native

$0.0000519

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00003

24h high

$0.00006

VS
USD
BTC

The live Native price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $831.74K. The table above accurately updates our NATIVE price in real time. The price of NATIVE is up 45.00% since last hour, up 39.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.19M. NATIVE has a circulating supply of 98.95B coins and a max supply of 100.00B NATIVE.

What is the market cap of Native?

The current market cap of Native is $5.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Native?

Currently, 16.02B of NATIVE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $831.74K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 39.51%.

What is the current price of Native?

The price of 1 Native currently costs $0.00005.

How many Native are there?

The current circulating supply of Native is 98.95B. This is the total amount of NATIVE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Native?

Native (NATIVE) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.65M

39.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1705

24H Volume

$ 831.74K

Circulating Supply

99,000,000,000

