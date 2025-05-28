nexa

NexaNEXA

Live Nexa price updates and the latest Nexa news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00000115

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000001

24h high

$0.000001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nexa price today is $0.000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $83.57K. The table above accurately updates our NEXA price in real time. The price of NEXA is down -0.07% since last hour, down -8.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.30M. NEXA has a circulating supply of 8.08T coins and a max supply of 8.08T NEXA.

Nexa Stats

What is the market cap of Nexa?

The current market cap of Nexa is $9.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nexa?

Currently, 72.67B of NEXA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $83.57K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.05%.

What is the current price of Nexa?

The price of 1 Nexa currently costs $0.000001.

How many Nexa are there?

The current circulating supply of Nexa is 8.08T. This is the total amount of NEXA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nexa?

Nexa (NEXA) currently ranks 1619 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.29M

-8.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1619

24H Volume

$ 83.57K

Circulating Supply

8,100,000,000,000

latest Nexa news