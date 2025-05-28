ooki

$0.000667

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0006

24h high

$0.0007

The live Ooki price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.16M. The table above accurately updates our OOKI price in real time. The price of OOKI is down -3.81% since last hour, down -2.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.77M. OOKI has a circulating supply of 8.94B coins and a max supply of 10.14B OOKI.

Ooki Stats

What is the market cap of Ooki?

The current market cap of Ooki is $6.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ooki?

Currently, 3.23B of OOKI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.16M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.33%.

What is the current price of Ooki?

The price of 1 Ooki currently costs $0.0007.

How many Ooki are there?

The current circulating supply of Ooki is 8.94B. This is the total amount of OOKI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ooki?

Ooki (OOKI) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.13M

-2.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 2.16M

Circulating Supply

8,900,000,000

